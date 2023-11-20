Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ SIEB opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Siebert Financial has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $3.05.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 17.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the period.
Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.
