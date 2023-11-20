Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Pulmatrix in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Shares of PULM opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.42. Pulmatrix has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Pulmatrix during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pulmatrix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Pulmatrix by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. 11.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

