Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SALM opened at $0.63 on Thursday. Salem Media Group has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salem Media Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SALM. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 78.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

