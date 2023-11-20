StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley cut their target price on RF Industries from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of RF Industries from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, September 15th.

Shares of RF Industries stock opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $5.93. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 million, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.64.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). RF Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $15.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.45 million. Analysts expect that RF Industries will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 13,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $35,268.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 643,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,702.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 31,971 shares of company stock worth $90,012 in the last ninety days. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in RF Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RF Industries by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

