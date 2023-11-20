StockNews.com Lowers Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

SUPN opened at $27.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.27. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $42.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 66.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.42). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $153.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 5,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $162,214.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 85,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,015.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 5,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $162,214.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,249 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,015.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick M. Hudson sold 9,093 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $259,150.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,083.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,438 shares of company stock worth $711,789. Company insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 389.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,401 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

