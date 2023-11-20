StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TNXP

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

NASDAQ TNXP opened at $0.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.44. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $9.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,392,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after buying an additional 3,760,804 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,200,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,446,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 764,518 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,139,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 300,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $790,000. 5.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.