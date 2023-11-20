Hess (NYSE:HES) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Argus upgraded Hess from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $197.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $173.06.

Get Hess alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HES

Hess Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $144.45 on Friday. Hess has a 52-week low of $113.82 and a 52-week high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.27.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hess will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,835,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HES. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 50.2% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,660 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Hess by 187.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 9,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 6,141 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Hess by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 247,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,906,000 after acquiring an additional 20,749 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the third quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

(Get Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.