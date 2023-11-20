StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BowFlex (NYSE:NLS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BowFlex (NYSE:NLS – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

BowFlex Trading Up 11.2 %

Shares of NLS opened at $0.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.05. BowFlex has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.58.

Get BowFlex alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Effects LLC grew its position in BowFlex by 59.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 45,092 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BowFlex by 58.3% in the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 571,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 210,417 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of BowFlex by 2.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of BowFlex by 145.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of BowFlex by 25.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BowFlex Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer use in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct and Retail.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BowFlex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BowFlex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.