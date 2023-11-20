MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.
Several other research firms have also commented on MGNX. Guggenheim upgraded MacroGenics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on MacroGenics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.83.
In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $669,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,929,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,287,634.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,052,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,779,963 shares in the company, valued at $51,442,605.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $669,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,929,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,287,634.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 365,000 shares of company stock worth $1,794,650. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGNX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in MacroGenics by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 74.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.
MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.
