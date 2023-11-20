Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FORD opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Forward Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Industries

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.99% of Forward Industries worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forward Industries Company Profile

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.