NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
NetSol Technologies Trading Up 6.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.93. NetSol Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.16.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.79 million during the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.56%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetSol Technologies
NetSol Technologies Company Profile
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NetSol Technologies
- What is Put Option Volume?
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.