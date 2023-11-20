NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.93. NetSol Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.16.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.79 million during the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NetSol Technologies stock. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NTWK Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,296 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. EA Series Trust owned about 0.29% of NetSol Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

