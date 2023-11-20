Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Price Performance

Shares of EBMT stock opened at $12.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $96.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $18.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.57.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp Montana

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 269.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1,777.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 20,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

