StockNews.com Begins Coverage on DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DTEA opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.66. DAVIDsTEA has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $2.70.
DAVIDsTEA Company Profile
