Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance

OVBC opened at $23.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.38. The company has a market cap of $112.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.94 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 9.45%.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 8,218 shares during the period. 20.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.