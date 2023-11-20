StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. Hallmark Financial Services has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $11.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 21,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 15.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.

