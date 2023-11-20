World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

World Fuel Services Stock Performance

Shares of INT opened at $24.26 on Thursday. World Fuel Services has a 12-month low of $19.29 and a 12-month high of $30.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Fuel Services

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in World Fuel Services by 20.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in World Fuel Services in the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in World Fuel Services by 29.5% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in World Fuel Services by 26.6% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in World Fuel Services by 138.6% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 14,629 shares during the last quarter.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Kinect Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment offers fuel supply and comprehensive service solutions globally.

