Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NTZ opened at $6.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.59. Natuzzi has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $8.71.

Get Natuzzi alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natuzzi

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natuzzi stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Natuzzi worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.