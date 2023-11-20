Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Price Performance

Shares of Comstock Holding Companies stock opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.02 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.99. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $6.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 56.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.

