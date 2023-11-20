Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Smart Powerr Trading Up 8.9 %
Shares of Smart Powerr stock opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41. Smart Powerr has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.05.
Smart Powerr Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Smart Powerr
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for Smart Powerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Powerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.