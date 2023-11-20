Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Trading Up 8.9 %

Shares of Smart Powerr stock opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41. Smart Powerr has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.05.

Smart Powerr Company Profile

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.

