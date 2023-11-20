Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Separately, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Astronics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Astronics by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Astronics by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in Astronics by 1,337.1% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Astronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Astronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.
Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.
