ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Friday, September 1st.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of ClearSign Technologies

NASDAQ CLIR opened at $0.83 on Thursday. ClearSign Technologies has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 14,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

Featured Stories

