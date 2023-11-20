Regis (NYSE:RGS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Regis Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of Regis stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95. Regis has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.91.

Shares of Regis are going to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, November 29th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, November 29th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, November 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Regis ( NYSE:RGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $55.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts forecast that Regis will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGS. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Regis in the first quarter worth $25,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Regis by 304.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17,829 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Regis in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Regis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Regis by 21.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.12% of the company’s stock.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons in North America. The company operates through two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

