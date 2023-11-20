Regis (NYSE:RGS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regis (NYSE:RGSFree Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Regis Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of Regis stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95. Regis has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.91.

Shares of Regis are going to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, November 29th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, November 29th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, November 29th.

Regis (NYSE:RGSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $55.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts forecast that Regis will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGS. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Regis in the first quarter worth $25,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Regis by 304.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17,829 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Regis in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Regis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Regis by 21.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.12% of the company’s stock.

Regis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons in North America. The company operates through two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

Featured Stories

