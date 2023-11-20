Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SHO. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Compass Point decreased their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.22. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 190,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 182,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 15 hotels comprised of 7,735 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate.

