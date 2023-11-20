Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Stock Performance

Atlantic American stock opened at $1.83 on Thursday. Atlantic American has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.34 million, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic American

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) by 62.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,212 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.22% of Atlantic American worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

