Target (NYSE:TGT) Given New $141.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $141.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TGT. Bank of America upgraded shares of Target from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Target from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.39.

Shares of Target stock opened at $129.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.79 and a 200 day moving average of $127.15. The firm has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04. Target has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. Target’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Target

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Trust lifted its position in shares of Target by 14.9% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 22,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 3.1% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Target by 27.3% during the second quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,090 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 9.8% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

