Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Excelerate Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.29.

NYSE EE opened at $17.83 on Friday. Excelerate Energy has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $31.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.77%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the second quarter valued at about $721,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the second quarter valued at about $882,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the second quarter valued at about $12,948,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the second quarter valued at about $905,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $3,113,000. 21.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

