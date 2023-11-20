EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.33.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EVERTEC

EVERTEC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $35.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. EVERTEC has a 52 week low of $30.17 and a 52 week high of $42.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.97.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. EVERTEC had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.42 million. Research analysts predict that EVERTEC will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.51%.

Institutional Trading of EVERTEC

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EVERTEC by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 314.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 274.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

About EVERTEC

(Get Free Report)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.