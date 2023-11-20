Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America cut Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.44.

CPT stock opened at $87.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.35. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $82.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 135.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

