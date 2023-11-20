Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Shares of NYSE:UTI opened at $11.45 on Friday. Universal Technical Institute has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.10 million, a P/E ratio of 104.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

In other news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 7,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $64,743.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,843.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,760,000. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 49.5% during the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 928,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 307,650 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 13.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,038,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,086,000 after acquiring an additional 238,614 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 209.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 237,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 19.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after acquiring an additional 222,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

