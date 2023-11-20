Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Barnwell Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th.

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries Trading Down 1.1 %

Insider Activity

Shares of BRN stock opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average is $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.07 million, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 0.36. Barnwell Industries has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $3.20.

In related news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 81,676 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $211,540.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,312,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,990,486.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Barnwell Industries news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 24,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $65,334.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,354,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,358,167.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 81,676 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $211,540.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,312,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,990,486.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 194,960 shares of company stock valued at $509,411 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Barnwell Industries

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new stake in Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barnwell Industries by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 83,286 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Barnwell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Barnwell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.