American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of American Realty Investors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

Get American Realty Investors alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors Stock Up 5.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Realty Investors

ARL stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.63. American Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.23 and a quick ratio of 9.23.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Realty Investors by 21.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 17.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 6.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 44.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter.

About American Realty Investors

(Get Free Report)

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.