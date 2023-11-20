The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $135.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on THG. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $136.29.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $118.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.62. The Hanover Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $148.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.92.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is -136.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 14.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

