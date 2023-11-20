Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Tredegar from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

NYSE TG opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.03. Tredegar has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $12.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $167.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tredegar by 115,654.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,655,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,298,000 after buying an additional 30,628,899 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Tredegar by 11.5% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,128,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,535,000 after purchasing an additional 425,805 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tredegar by 65.3% in the third quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 990,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 391,262 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tredegar by 46.9% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 874,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 278,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Tredegar in the third quarter worth about $911,000. 58.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

