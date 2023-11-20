Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TRV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $191.17.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $171.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.56. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $194.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.29%.

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Athena Investment Management increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 1,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1,826.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 512,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,731,000 after acquiring an additional 486,098 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 89,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,644,000 after acquiring an additional 28,020 shares in the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

