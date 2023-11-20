Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

URBN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Urban Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.92.

Shares of URBN opened at $36.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.02. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $23.26 and a 52-week high of $37.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URBN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 21.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,133,038 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $336,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,104 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth $39,144,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 165.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,740,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,423 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 239.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,217,724 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,043,000 after purchasing an additional 858,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 368.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 734,166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,323,000 after purchasing an additional 577,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

