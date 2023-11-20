Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $7.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. HSBC reduced their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.40 to $7.40 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.77.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

NYSE TME opened at $8.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.04. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.78.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.63. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 595.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

