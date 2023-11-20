SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Stock Performance
SunLink Health Systems stock opened at $0.75 on Thursday. SunLink Health Systems has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.88. The company has a market cap of $5.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.17.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.99 million for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.74%.
About SunLink Health Systems
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.
