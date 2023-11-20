Oppenheimer Raises U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target to $63.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on USB. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.90.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $37.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.40 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,136. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 654 shares of company stock worth $30,148 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 837,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,678,000 after purchasing an additional 156,010 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 37,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 13,670 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 51,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 31,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 2,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

