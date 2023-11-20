Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Yield10 Bioscience’s FY2027 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Yield10 Bioscience from $12.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:YTEN opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.84. Yield10 Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $4.19.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as agricultural bioscience company in the United States. The company primarily focus on production of low carbon products through processing Camelina seeds. Its products include Camelina oil for low carbon biofuel feedstock; Omega-3 oils for nutrition; and PHA bioplastics for biodegradable zero waste packaging solutions.

