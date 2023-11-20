Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Wipro in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a sell rating and a $4.70 price objective for the company.

Wipro Stock Performance

Shares of WIT stock opened at $4.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Wipro has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $5.31.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Wipro had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wipro

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wipro during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Wipro in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wipro during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wipro during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

