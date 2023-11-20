Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VTS. Northland Securities raised shares of Vitesse Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $30.50 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vitesse Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.10.

VTS stock opened at $22.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Vitesse Energy has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $27.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.08 and a 200 day moving average of $22.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%.

In other news, CFO James P. Henderson bought 10,000 shares of Vitesse Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.99 per share, with a total value of $229,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,368,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James P. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.99 per share, for a total transaction of $229,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,368,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Gerrity acquired 5,000 shares of Vitesse Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.56 per share, with a total value of $117,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,983,972.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 25,000 shares of company stock worth $581,100.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Vitesse Energy in the second quarter worth $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Vitesse Energy in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vitesse Energy in the second quarter worth $46,000. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vitesse Energy, Inc focuses on acquisition, ownership, exploration, development, management, production, exploitation, and dispose of oil and gas properties. The company acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership primarily in the core of the Bakken Field in North Dakota and Montana.

