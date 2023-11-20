XPO (NYSE:XPO) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

XPO has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of XPO from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of XPO from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of XPO from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of XPO from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.57.

XPO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $87.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. XPO has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $88.15. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.13.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. XPO had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 33.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that XPO will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at XPO

In other news, Director J Wes Frye purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $119,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,130. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPO

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in XPO by 50.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in XPO by 673.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in XPO by 165.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in XPO during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPO during the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Stories

