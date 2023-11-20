NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NTN Buzztime Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NTN stock opened at $2.70 on Thursday. NTN Buzztime has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $8.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.72.
About NTN Buzztime
