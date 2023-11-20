Metro (TSE:MRU) PT Lowered to C$74.00 at Desjardins

Metro (TSE:MRU – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$77.00 to C$74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Metro from C$80.00 to C$76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Metro from C$78.00 to C$77.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Metro from C$77.00 to C$73.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$82.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Metro has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$77.14.

Get Metro alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Metro

Metro Stock Down 0.1 %

Metro Cuts Dividend

Shares of MRU opened at C$70.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$71.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$72.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.05, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.20. Metro has a 1 year low of C$68.14 and a 1 year high of C$78.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.58%.

About Metro

(Get Free Report)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.