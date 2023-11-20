HC Wainwright Boosts Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU) Price Target to $2.20

Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Free Report) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $2.10 to $2.20 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Galiano Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Galiano Gold Stock Performance

Shares of GAU opened at $0.59 on Thursday. Galiano Gold has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $0.74. The firm has a market cap of $132.26 million, a P/E ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Galiano Gold by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,984,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 250,624 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Galiano Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in shares of Galiano Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $264,000,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 241,203.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 62,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62,713 shares during the period. Finally, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 13.1% during the second quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 7,057,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 816,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

