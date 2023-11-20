Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC) Lowered to Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Asensus Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Asensus Surgical Trading Up 5.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN ASXC opened at $0.24 on Thursday. Asensus Surgical has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.18. The stock has a market cap of $62.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.49.

Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Asensus Surgical had a negative return on equity of 103.62% and a negative net margin of 1,409.77%. The business had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Asensus Surgical will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASXC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asensus Surgical by 5.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,431,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 575,904 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Asensus Surgical by 3,552.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,040,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902,823 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asensus Surgical by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,699,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 44,503 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Asensus Surgical by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 80,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Asensus Surgical by 8.5% in the second quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 157,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

About Asensus Surgical

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

