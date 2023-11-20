SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Upgraded by BNP Paribas to “Outperform”

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SSEZY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on SSE from GBX 1,800 ($22.10) to GBX 1,760 ($21.61) in a report on Monday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on SSE from GBX 2,200 ($27.02) to GBX 2,300 ($28.25) in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Shares of SSE stock opened at $22.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. SSE has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.47.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

