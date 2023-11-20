Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Carrefour Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CRRFY stock opened at $3.73 on Thursday. Carrefour has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $4.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.72.

About Carrefour

Further Reading

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and Argentina. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and cash and carry stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, childcare, and seasonal products.

