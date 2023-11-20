WildBrain (TSE:WILD) PT Lowered to C$2.60

WildBrain (TSE:WILD – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Cormark from C$2.80 to C$2.60 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on WildBrain from C$6.00 to C$4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on WildBrain from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on WildBrain from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised WildBrain from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and set a C$2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.55.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WildBrain
WildBrain Price Performance
WildBrain Company Profile
WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Content and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; provides content production and distribution services; and operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WildBrain
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for WildBrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WildBrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.