WildBrain (TSE:WILD) PT Lowered to C$2.60

WildBrain (TSE:WILD – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Cormark from C$2.80 to C$2.60 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on WildBrain from C$6.00 to C$4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on WildBrain from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on WildBrain from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised WildBrain from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and set a C$2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.55.

Shares of WILD opened at C$1.28 on Thursday. WildBrain has a 1 year low of C$1.14 and a 1 year high of C$3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$262.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.71.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Content and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; provides content production and distribution services; and operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

