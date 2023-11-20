TD Securities Lowers Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Price Target to C$0.65

Talon Metals (TSE:TLO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$0.80 to C$0.65 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the mining company’s stock.
Talon Metals Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of TSE:TLO opened at C$0.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$214.24 million, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.28. Talon Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49.
About Talon Metals
